Nielsen on Thursday slashed its 2020 growth outlook for India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector to 5-6% from its earlier projection of 9-10%, as it expects the effects of the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic to linger for the rest of the year. The market researcher said that long-term effects of the pandemic will have widespread impact in the months to come.

The projections came on the day that India’s largest packaged consumer goods maker, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a bellwether for the packaged goods industry, reported a steep decline in volumes. On Thursday, HUL reported a 7% decline in underlying volume growth for the quarter ended 31 March.

The massive disruption because of the pandemic comes just as the industry was seeing early signs of demand recovery in January and February.

A nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus towards the end of March, Nielsen said, impacted quarterly growth rates.

“We came through a difficult last year, where we were in a downturn, but we felt the markets were firming up," Prasun Basu, South Asia zone president of Nielsen Global Connect, told reporters on a conference call.

However, the covid-19 outbreak disrupted this trend in March, Nielsen’s report said.

In the quarter ended March, India’s FMCG sector grew 6.3% (including e-commerce) in value terms, down sharply from the 13.8% growth the sector saw in the year-ago period. While January and February saw growth rates improve from the December quarter, the spread of covid-19 in March sharply impacted sales.

In the month of March, volumes grew by a mere 0.5%, while the sector clocked a value growth of 4%. The initial recovery in January and February was driven by food categories, Nielsen said.

Demand for packaged foods and staples—that contribute 58% to overall FMCG sales (value terms)—grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of 2020, slightly slower than the 8.3% growth rate clocked in the December quarter; while non-food categories grew by a mere 1.8% in value.

The trend points to early stocking up by Indian households that began in the month of March, when shoppers bought large packages of cooking oil, flour, rice, dal, staples, and household cleaning products as they prepared to stay at home during the lockdown.

Nielsen projections point to yet another gloomy year for the large consumption driven sector that was reeling from sluggish growth, especially in the hinterland. The covid-19 crisis and India’s lockdown imposed in the month of March prompted several large FMCG companies to temporarily shutter or scale down operations at their manufacturing plants and warehouses.

While capacities have gradually improved, companies are still running at sub-optimum production levels, and pushing sales of largely essential items. Moreover, restricted vehicle movement has prevented supplies from reaching distributors and retailers.

Meanwhile, shoppers in India’s metro cities are increasingly shifting to supermarket chains, and even ordering their groceries online, prompting the two organized retail formats to corner a bigger share in the sale of fast moving consumer goods in a county where local grocery stores still control a bulk of the market.

In all, the two formats now account for roughly 30% of FMCG sales in the country’s metros, Nielsen said on Thursday. Nielsen counts 52 cities as metros, or those with a population of more a million.

Nielsen said that in the first quarter of 2020, share of modern trade stores in these metro cities moved up from 22.3% in the same period a year ago to 24.7% now; while that of e-commerce went up from 5% in the January to March quarter of 2019 to 7.3% in the same period of the current year. Nielsen follows a January to December calendar.

