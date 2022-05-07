Nifty outlook for the week May 9-13: Key factors and levels to watch out for

“After consolidating for two weeks in a range, Nifty50 closed sharply lower and formed a big bearish candle. The index is now trading just at the previous support of 16,400. The short-term trend has turned bearish and it is likely that markets can further slide lower. Having said this, if we look at the larger picture, the benchmark index is trading mostly in a wider range of 16,400 to 18,400 since October. Therefore, a bounce from current levels also cannot be ruled out. Keeping this in mind, traders are advised to avoid initiating fresh shorts at current levels. Traders can maintain a neutral to mild negative bias and look for sell-on-rise opportunities. The immediate support and resistance are now placed at 16,000 and 16,800 levels," she added.