FPI-driven market bets on Fed pause3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:58 PM IST
The HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises contributed to the bulk of Thursday’s index gains, with HDFC Bank hitting a record high of 1,734.45 intraday, before closing up 2%.
MUMBAI : The benchmark Nifty and Sensex hit multi-month highs led by FPI buying in financial and commodity stocks as investors priced in a pause by the US Fed after its 10th successive hike on May 3. Their buying catapulted HDFC Bank to an all-time high on Thursday. A pause by the Fed is positive for EMs like India, as US investors hunt for EM assets which yield them higher returns than home-grown ones.
