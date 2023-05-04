FPI-driven market bets on Fed pause

Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts, expects the Nifty to test its record high of 18887.6 over the next few months.The Bank Nifty closed at 43685.45 , just 1% off its record high of 44151.80. Gold on the MCX hit a lifetime high of ₹61,346 per 10 gm, ex 3% GST, on investment buying in US following reports that the US government could run out of money to pay its bills by 1 June. “This encouraged safe haven buying although jewellery demand in India will be affected by the high price ," said Rajesh Palviya, VP at Axis Securities .