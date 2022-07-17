Nifty set for firm start this week. Key factors to watch out in Indian markets

Indian stock markets last week fell on a a weekly basis on fears of aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally. The Nifty50 index and Sensex benchmarks were down more than 1% for the week, ending at 16,049 and 53,760 respectively. For the coming week, global cues, rupee's movement and financial results and foreign fund movement would be the key factor to watch, say analysts.

