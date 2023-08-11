The Indian government on 11 August advised all Indian citizens to leave Niger as soon as possible citing the conditions in African country.

Apart from this, the Ministry of External affairs also advised the Indian nationals to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes. Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that airspace is currently closed. When departing through land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security." "Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes..." he added.

As per details, tensions are brewing between Niger's new military regime and the West African regional bloc after the latter ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger's flailing democracy.

On Thursday, the ECOWAS bloc said it had directed a 'standby force' to restore constitutional order in Niger following its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired.

The two Western officials had said that Niger's junta had told a top US diplomat they would kill Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, reported news agency AP on Friday.

Though its unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries from the 15-member bloc would contribute to it. As per experts, it would likely comprise some 5,000 troops led by Nigeria and could be ready within weeks.

Meanwhile, neighboring Ivory Coast's president, Alassane Ouattara, had said after the ECOWAS meeting that his country would take part in the military operation, along with Nigeria and Benin.

“Ivory Coast will provide a battalion and has made all the financial arrangements ... We are determined to install Bazoum in his position. Our objective is peace and stability in the sub-region," AP quoted Ouattara as saying on state television.

With agency inputs.