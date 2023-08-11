Niger Crisis: India asks citizens to leave African country 'as soon as possible'

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that airspace is currently closed. When departing through land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security."

