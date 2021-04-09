Bengaluru: Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting Saturday, the government announced on Thursday. The announcement by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa came minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to announce fresh curbs to tackle rising Covid-19 cases.

The curfew, between 10 pm to 5 am will be in place till 20 April in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

"Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. It will be applicable in district centres," Yediyurappa said, PTI reports.

Karnataka is among 10 states that have shown a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases , according to the Union Health Ministry. The other states showing a spike are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab

During the corona night curfew, essential services will be allowed, CM Yediyurappa said.

"Vaccination drives will be conducted from April 11- Jyotiba Phule's birthday till April 14- Ambedkar's birthday," he added.

Bengaluru, which is among the top 10 worst Covid-19 impacted districts in the country, has 38,946 active cases and the rate of the spread is reported to be faster when compared to the outbreak last year, experts said. The state government on Thursday also said it will conduct a door-to-door survey in Bengaluru with an aim to test at least 1 lakh people every day and raise awareness to help contain the growing surge of Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday added 6,570 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 36 fatalities, taking the caseload to 10,40,130 and toll to 12,767.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via