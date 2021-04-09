'Night Corona Curfew' in Bengaluru, 6 other cities from tomorrow

Bengaluru, which is among the top 10 worst Covid-19 impacted districts in the country, has 38,946 active cases and the rate of the spread is reported to be faster when compared to the outbreak last year, experts said. The state government on Thursday also said it will conduct a door-to-door survey in Bengaluru with an aim to test at least 1 lakh people every day and raise awareness to help contain the growing surge of Covid-19 cases