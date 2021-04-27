Night curfew imposed in Assam: What's allowed, what's not

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed night curfew across the state -- from 8 pm to 5 am - with immediate effect, as part of its efforts to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials of Government of India, the government of Assam, judicial officers, officials of courts of Assam are exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid ID card.

All private medical personnel, and other hospital services, pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services.

Persons coming from/going to airports/railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

Officials related to the functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries on production of valid ID card.

Electronic and print media.

Barring some exceptions, movement of individuals will not be allowed during the curfew period.

The state government has also ordered all market places and shops to down shutters by 6 pm, and face mask has been made mandatory for everyone, including a person driving alone in a car.

The order said that any individual violating the norms will be penalised in accordance with Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (violation of restrictive measures attracting imprisonment up to one year or a fine or both), and legal action will be initiated under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) among other provisions.

Movement of people for providing essential services and commodities like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish, fodder and medicines won't be restricted.

Those associated with banks, insurance offices, internet services, fuel depots, cold storage and security services have also not been exempted, the order added. Transportation during the night curfew

There will be no restriction on inter-state/intra-state movement, transportation of essential/non-essential goods, adding that no separate permission /e-pass will be required for such movements.

There is also no restriction on the movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing essential services/commodities, as per the order. According to the state health bulletin, Assam reported 3,137 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, and 17,764 active cases as of April 26, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

