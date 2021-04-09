Uttarakhand government has decided to imposed a night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits from Saturday in the wake of rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. The curfew will remain in force for 7-hours between 10pm to 5am, news agency ANI reported.

The state govt's spokesperson said, the Cabinet in its meeting today has decided to impose night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits between 10pm to 5am. Following the order, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava, said, "Night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order."

Meanwhile, Doon School has been declared as a restricted zone after it reported 12 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an ANI report said. The DM had said the entry and exit to and from the school are restricted and essential goods will be supplied.

He further said, "The coronavirus testings will be enhanced and besides Doon School, four more areas have been declared as restricted zones."

The Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday issued instructions to step up coronavirus testing and vaccination besides focusing more on tracing and micro containment zones to stop the spread of the infection.

Rawat, who held a meeting with officials immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with CMs, underlined the need to step up RT-PCR testing and work more seriously on tracing and micro containment zones. He also said, "The vaccination drive should also be stepped up besides organising awareness campaign to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour."

On Thursday, he further asked officials to accord top priority to clinical treatment to reduce the death rate. People violating coronavirus guidelines like wearing of masks and social distancing should be taken to the task, Rawat said.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via