Delhi government has imposed night curfew with immediate effect, news agency ANI tweeted. The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April. This is done in the wake of COVID-19 situation. Delhi reported 3,548 new Covid-1919 cases, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday. With this, total cases in the national capital reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases.

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

It further said that private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will also be allowed during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after showing valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be allowed to travel during curfew hours.

"Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew," the government said.

Delhi government has allowed free movement to people of all departments engaged in essential services during curfew hours.

The Delhi government's order said that the night curfew is applicable to the movement of the people and not to necessary goods and essential services.

Delhi CM writes to PM Modi to lift age criterion for getting inoculated

Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to relax the norms for opening vaccination centres and lift the age criterion for getting inoculated. He reiterated that the Delhi government can vaccinate all the residents of the city within three months if the necessary permissions are granted by the Centre.

Fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said as the city is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, testing capacity has been ramped up and micro-containment zones being set up in areas where two or more cases are getting reported.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Delhi vaccination drive

To increase vaccination coverage, the Delhi government has ordered that one-third of inoculation sites at its hospitals run round-the-clock. It also directed government as well as private hospitals to increase the number of beds reserved for coronavirus patients.

India Covid-19 tally

Meanwhile, India today reported more than 90,000 coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the latest updates from Union Health Ministry data. A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in past 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities.

Night curfew in other states

Apart from Delhi, several other states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat and Punjab have imposed night curfew to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

