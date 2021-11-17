Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Due to the rising Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Jammu from today. “In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Jammu, the district administration has imposed a Corona curfew under section 144 CRPC from 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM instead of 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM in the territorial jurisdiction of the district from Wednesday (November 17, 2021)," ANI quoted District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg.

The total active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 1,517, while the total death toll reached 4,453. The cumulative recoveries so far stood at 3,28,318.

Meanwhile, India logged 10,197 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,38,73,890. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent and it is the lowest since March 2020.

