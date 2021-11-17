Night curfew imposed in Jammu as Covid-19 cases surge

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Due to the rising Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Jammu from today. “In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Jammu, the district administration has imposed a Corona curfew under section 144 CRPC from 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM instead of 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM in the territorial jurisdiction of the district from Wednesday (November 17, 2021)," ANI quoted District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg.

