OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad: What is allowed, what is not?

Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad: What is allowed, what is not?

Noida, India - April 07, 2021: A health worker collecting a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, April 07, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) Premium
Noida, India - April 07, 2021: A health worker collecting a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, April 07, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 04:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from tonight, but the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted

The Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh district administration today announced night curfew till April 17.

The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from tonight, but the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted, the orders issued by the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar stated.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"All government, private educational institutes (except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17 April 2021," the order said, adding that all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule.

The order further said there will be intensive enforcement of all protocols prescribed by the government, including face masks, social distancing protocol and sanitisation, by police/incident commanders and departments concerned.

"It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in Ghaziabad district. The order comes into effect from tonight," Ajay Shankar Pandey Ghaziabad District Magistrate said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 125 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the district's tally to 26,697, according to official data.

Earlier in the day, district administrations of other states, including capital Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Varanasi also imposed similar restrictions.

In Lucknow, the curfew will be in place between 9 pm and 6 am.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
We may not be able to fully catch up with China therefore we are trying to develop a relationship with Western nations to see how best we can get support from them during peace time, at least, to overcome these deficiencies, Defense Chief General Bipin Rawat saidPremium Premium

India seeks US help as China-backed hacks threaten military

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)Premium Premium

SC dismisses pleas challenging Bombay HC order of CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
FMCG majors, having learnt lessons from the lockdowns last year, are applying some of the measures they had implemented during the crisis, such as order-booking though our call centre and via WhatsApp, to tide over the current situation. Premium Premium

FMCG companies step up measures for better supply as partial lockdowns return

3 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Last year, as demand for essential goods remained strong FMCG firms created links with hyperlocal delivery partners, activated sales to distributors and retailers through digital platforms and worked deeply with business-to-business suppliers to ensure availability in storesPremium Premium

FMCG companies step up supply amid fresh curbs in states

3 min read . 04:18 PM IST

"All government, non-government or privately managed schools, colleges and educational institutions and coaching institutes are closed, except medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, with immediate effect for the control of Covid-19 infection till April 15, 2021," District Magistrate of Lucknow tweeted.

As per the Union health ministry, there are currently 31,987 active cases in Uttar Pradesh. So far, 6,04,979 recoveries and 8,964 deaths have been reported.

As many as 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,29,28,574. Currently, there are 9,10,319 active cases in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout