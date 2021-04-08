Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad: What is allowed, what is not?

The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from tonight, but the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted, the orders issued by the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar stated.

"All government, private educational institutes (except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17 April 2021," the order said, adding that all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule.

The order further said there will be intensive enforcement of all protocols prescribed by the government, including face masks, social distancing protocol and sanitisation, by police/incident commanders and departments concerned.

"It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in Ghaziabad district. The order comes into effect from tonight," Ajay Shankar Pandey Ghaziabad District Magistrate said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 125 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the district's tally to 26,697, according to official data.

Earlier in the day, district administrations of other states, including capital Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Varanasi also imposed similar restrictions.

In Lucknow, the curfew will be in place between 9 pm and 6 am.

"All government, non-government or privately managed schools, colleges and educational institutions and coaching institutes are closed, except medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, with immediate effect for the control of Covid-19 infection till April 15, 2021," District Magistrate of Lucknow tweeted.

As per the Union health ministry, there are currently 31,987 active cases in Uttar Pradesh. So far, 6,04,979 recoveries and 8,964 deaths have been reported.

As many as 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,29,28,574. Currently, there are 9,10,319 active cases in the country.

