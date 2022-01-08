As India braces for a deluge of Covid-19 cases, authorities of various states bring in restrictions in an attempt to keep infections under control.

Apart from night curfews, a weekend curfew has also been imposed since yesterday, in a bid to check the rapid resurgence of the Covid-19 infections across the country.

Check out the list of states where Covid-related night curfews and other restrictions have been imposed:

Delhi

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action plan, officials said on Friday.

With rise in the number of coronavirus cases and its variant Omicron, weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Haryana

Amid a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government has ordered the closure of malls, theatres, multiplexes and entertainment parks. Further ports complexes and swimming pools have been shut down for spectators while athletes training for competitions can avail these services.

Additionally, offices have been advised to work at 50 per cent capacity while the rest work from home. Bars and restaurants have also been allowed to function at half their seating capacity. The restrictions would be enforced in districts that have been classified as ‘Group-A’ namely, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala. Panchkula, Sonipat. Kamal. Panipat, Kurukshetra. Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Jhajhar. The state has also moved to restrict the movement of those unvaccinated in public places.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the night time curfew by two hours. It will now be in place from 10pm to 6am instead of the 11pm to 5am earlier. All schools have been closed in the state until January 15 due to the increase in caseload.

Districts that have more than 1,000 active cases will not allow more than 100 people in ceremonies like marriages. However, public places and commercial establishments like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, is the only district that has reported more than 1,000 active cases.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has imposed night curfew as well as a weekend curfew, as the state detected the first two Omicron cases in the country. All non-essential movement would be barred between 10pm on Friday till 5am on Monday. The night curfew, which was set to end on January 7, has been extended for two more weeks. Schools in capital city Bengaluru have been shut down for all classes except 10 and 12.

Marriages have been allowed but the attendance at such events has been capped at 100 for closed spaces and 200 for open areas. 50 per cent seating capacity and full vaccination have been mandated for all people at pubs, bars, restaurants, cinema halls and malls. Passengers arriving in the state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa must produce a negative RT PCR certificate.

Tamil Nadu

Full lockdown will be implemented in the state on Sunday (January 9) during which only essential services will be allowed. Also, parcel services in restaurants and food delivery operations have been allowed between 7am and 10pm. No other e-commerce operations would be permitted. A night curfew is also in place in the state between 10pm and 5am.

Restaurants and commercial establishments will not be allowed to operate during the curfew hours. Bus services (within and between states) and essential services will remain operational. Only half seating capacity is allowed in restaurants, lodges and shops, gyms, theatres and metro trains. Schools have been shut for classes 1 to 9. Amusement parks have been fully closed while beaches are open only to those who walk in the morning.

West Bengal

Flights from Mumbai and Delhi would be operated only twice a week, on Monday and Friday. All flights from the UK have been temporarily suspended. Local trains and metro trains will operate with half their capacity, while long distance trains will run as usual. Shopping malls and markets will remain open till 10pm and function with 50 per cent their capacities.

Also, government and private offices have been directed to function with half their attendance and to encourage work from home as far as possible. Tourist destinations, swimming pools, spas, gyms will be fully shuttered. Cinema halls and theatres, however, can function with 50per cent seating arrangement. Schools, colleges and universities have been ordered to shut down while only administrative work would be allowed on premises with 50 per cent staff.

Punjab

The Punjab government has announced night curfew between 10pm and 5am to be implemented during which all non-essential movement will be restricted within the limits of all cities and towns. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres, have been ordered to shut down. Online classes will continue.

Medical and nursing colleges have been exempted. Mandatory vaccination and 50per cent seating capacity have to be ensured at bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos. Sports complexes, swimming pools and stadiums have been closed down for the public except for athletes training for national and international competitions.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Friday announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), all political/social programs, weddings will have a maximum gathering of 400 people in open and that of 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues. Only 100 persons have been allowed in funerals.

"Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants, with 75 per cent capacity, to function till 10 pm. 75 per cent capacity approved in government/private AC non-buses, 50 per cent capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions closed till Jan 31," Gujarat CMO informed.

High Court of Gujarat is also to function in virtual mode only till further orders, in view of rising COVID cases. As per the data of the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,346 active COVID cases in the state presently.

Assam

The chief minister said the night curfew timing has been advanced to 10 pm from 11:30 pm now and it will continue till 6 am, besides wearing of masks made compulsory.

"All schools in Assam up to class 5 will be closed from tomorrow and this will be up to class 8 in Guwahati. The rest of the classes will take place on a rotational basis on every alternate day," he added.

Sarma also said that except for hospitals, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public places like hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, government offices, buses and malls.

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Friday revised the timings of the night curfew, which will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8.

As per the new COVID-19 rules, the workplace and business establishments shall remain open till 9 pm. "The functioning of private and public offices will be also up to 9 pm," stated the Chief Minister.

"Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 pm," he added.

The dine-in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity till 9 pm, while the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed till 10 pm.

Goa

Meanwhile, the Goa government has announced that there will be no night curfew in Goa, but gatherings with over 100 people in open spaces banned. There will be no night curfew in Goa for the moment but gatherings with more than 100 people in open spaces have been banned, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Goa on Friday reported 1,432 Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) reaching 21.72 per cent, up from 20.46 per cent a day earlier. The tally in the coastal state touched 1,86,198, while two deaths during the day took the toll to 3,530. "No gathering of over 100 people in any open space will be allowed, while for indoor functions, the number of people should not exceed 50 per cent of the venue's capacity.

Restrictions have also been imposed on public meetings of political parties (Assembly polls are due in the state shortly)," Sawant told reporters. He said the number of cases were rising but hospitalisation was low, which was a positive sign. A meeting will be held on January 26 to review the situation before deciding whether to continue with the curbs or amend them, the chief minister informed.

