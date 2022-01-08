Night curfew imposed in these states as Covid cases spike. Check details here

With over 15,000 Covid-19 cases and a daily positivity rate of 15.34% on Thursday, a weekend curfew, between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday, will be in place in the national capital. Emergency services, personnel involved in such services, pregnant women and patients for availing medical services, those going for Covid test, vaccination, students appearing for exams have all been given an exemption. In Delhi Metro, standing passengers have been barred, while 100 per cent seating occupancy is allowed. The restrictions will be enabled on top of the daily night curfew between 10pm to 5am.