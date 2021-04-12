In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Mathura district administration has imposed night curfew with immediate effect, an official said on Sunday.

The curfew would be from 9 pm to 6 am every day, till further orders, District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said.

"The step was necessitated to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said.

People associated with essential services, panchayat elections, large-scale construction work, essential commodities, petrol pumps, CNG stations, goods and luggage carriers will be exempted from the curfew, Chahal said.

Employees associated with cleanliness and sanitation have also been exempted.

The DM said that wholesale trade in mandis and factories have also been exempted from night curfew.

People undertaking train and bus journeys have to show their tickets during curfew hours, the official added.

There has been a steep rise in positive cases during the last 24 hours in Mathura.

On Saturday, 91 cases were reported, but the number rose to 171 on Sunday, the DM said.

He also said that active cases have increased to 735 from 590 a day ago. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the last 24 hours, Chahal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via