OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Night curfew imposed in UP's Mathura. Check dates, other details

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Mathura district administration has imposed night curfew with immediate effect, an official said on Sunday.

The curfew would be from 9 pm to 6 am every day, till further orders, District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The step was necessitated to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said.

People associated with essential services, panchayat elections, large-scale construction work, essential commodities, petrol pumps, CNG stations, goods and luggage carriers will be exempted from the curfew, Chahal said.

Employees associated with cleanliness and sanitation have also been exempted.

The DM said that wholesale trade in mandis and factories have also been exempted from night curfew.

People undertaking train and bus journeys have to show their tickets during curfew hours, the official added.

There has been a steep rise in positive cases during the last 24 hours in Mathura.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok GehlotPremium Premium

Rajasthan: Will be forced to implement stricter measures if Covid protocols flouted, says Gehlot

2 min read . 08:59 AM IST
Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Premium Premium

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to be next CEC

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
A mother holds her son as he reacts while a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a residential area in Ahmedabad,Premium Premium

Covid 'health emergency' in state: Gujarat High Court initiates suo motu PIL

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
File Photo: One vial of the drug Remdesivir.Premium Premium

Pune: Hospitals to provide Remdesivir to patients, over-the-counter sale banned

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST

On Saturday, 91 cases were reported, but the number rose to 171 on Sunday, the DM said.

He also said that active cases have increased to 735 from 590 a day ago. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the last 24 hours, Chahal said. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout