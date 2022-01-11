In the wake of Omicron surge, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday clamped several COVID-restrictions including imposing a night curfew, putting a cap on the number of guests at events like weddings, social and politcal events.

As per the new directive, from January 18, a 6-hour night curfew will remain in force in the state from 11 PM and 5 AM daily. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, further informed that the curfew would be in force till January 31.

Theatres, multiplexes and cinema halls will be operational with 50 per cent occupancy or alternate seating arrangements.

All gatherings and congregations, including marriages, religious and social events, would be permitted to a maximum of 200 participants at outdoor locations and 100 at indoor locations, Singhal said. Also, complying with Covid Appropriate Behaviour is mandatory.

On Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to clamp Covid curfew in view of the spurt in fresh cases over the past one week.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 5,000-mark to touch 5,606 as 984 fresh infections were reported on Monday, a health bulletin said.

The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate climbed up from 0.36 per cent to two per cent now, the Medical and Health Department data revealed. The cumulative positivity rate was 6.59 per cent after going through 3.16 crore tests that turned out a sum of 20,82,843 positive cases so far.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court decided to conduct only virtual hearings from January 17 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. A High Court notification said the virtual hearings would continue till further notice. The High Court also asked the lower courts and tribunals to conduct virtual hearings in the prevailing situation.

