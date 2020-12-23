Night curfew in Bengaluru, Karnataka to check virus spread

The government has begun tracking people who returned to India from the UK in the last 14 days. The night curfew comes at a time when businesses were looking to make up for some lost business during the lockdown during the Christmas and New Year's period. Though Karnataka has been one of the worst impacted states due to covid-19, the number of people testing positive has come down in recent weeks. There were 7957 new cases reported across the state in the last one week as against a high of around 50,000 three months ago.