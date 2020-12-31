Night curfew in Delhi ahead of New Year amid new Covid-19 virus scare

Night curfew in Delhi ahead of New Year amid new Covid-19 virus scare2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 08:50 AM IST
- Night curfew in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am
- Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan have also imposed night curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus
Ahead of the 2021 New Year's eve celebrations, Delhi Disaster Management Authority today imposed a night curfew in the national capital. No public gatherings will be allowed in Delhi tonight and tomorrow between 11 pm and 6 am to restrict the New Year celebrations.
As per an order signed by Chief Secretary of Delhi Vijay Dev, no new year celebratory events, congregations, and gatherings at public places will be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, and also from 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January of 2.
Mumbai: Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Yes, it is possible to have too much stimulus4 min read . 08:54 AM IST
HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process simplified: 5 updates1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
New bank rules to digital payments to mandatory FASTags: 10 things changing from tomorrow3 min read . 07:52 AM IST
"A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations, and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of COVID-19 cases in Delhi," the order said.
With this, Delhi joins the Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan in the imposition of the night curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered setting up of isolation facilities at four private hospitals for those who travelled from or transited through the UK between November 25 and December 24 and tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus.
Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads
The Union Health Ministry has asked all states to keep a strict vigil on New Year celebrations that could be potential COVID-19 super-spreader events and also to curb crowding as a precautionary measure during the winter season.
In a letter to states and Union Territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases has been declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months.
India suspended all flights coming from the UK from the midnight of December 23 till January 7 following the detection of the mutated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 in that country.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.