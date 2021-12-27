Night curfew in Delhi from today: Timings, exemptions, and other restrictions

With 290 Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday, the Delhi government has announced a night curfew starting today, 27 December.

Delhi night curfew timings

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am starting today, the city government said on Sunday

Under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the yellow alert will lead to a host of additional curbs. The GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of the third wave of Covid and aims to bring in imposition and lifting of restrictions depending on the situation.

Officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

Delhi night curfew exemption

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.

Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.

Other restrictions in Delhi

Yellow alert

Night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and shops of non-essential items, and halved seating capacity in metro trains are the other restrictions that will come in place under the yellow alert.

Night curfew during Yellow, Amber and Orange alert

Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will be imposed during Yellow, Amber and Orange alert.

Total lockdown during red alert

If the 'Red' alert is sounded, there will be "total curfew".

The 'Yellow' (level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

The response will involve allowing construction, manufacturing activities and opening of shops of essential goods.

Shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will be allowed to open between 10 AM and 8 PM based on the odd-even formula.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM

Bars will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 PM.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed with 20 people in attendance while all other types of gatherings will be prohibited.

The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent seating capacity

Auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Buses will ply with only 50 per cent exempted category passengers, according to GRAP.

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadiums, swimming pools, schools and colleges will not be allowed if the 'Yellow' alert is sounded.

Religious places will be open but without visitors. Parks and gardens can open.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of employees.

In Delhi government offices also, barring certain categories of officials, only half of the remaining employees will be allowed.

Other states which have implemented night curfew

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also reimposed night curfew.

