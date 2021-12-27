Night curfew in Delhi from today: Timings, exemptions, and other restrictions

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am starting today, the city government said on Sunday
Under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the yellow alert will lead to a host of additional curbs. The GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of the third wave of Covid and aims to bring in imposition and lifting of restrictions depending on the situation.
Officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.
Delhi night curfew exemption
Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.
Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.