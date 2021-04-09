Night curfew in Delhi till April 30: Journalists exempted from carrying e-passes

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the ciity's Health Department. The number of active cases rose to 23,181. This is also the first time that over 7,000 cases have been reported in a day this year. The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

