Home >News >India >Night curfew in Delhi till April 30: Journalists exempted from carrying e-passes

Night curfew in Delhi till April 30: Journalists exempted from carrying e-passes

Delhi Police personnel patrol a street during the night curfew imposed by the state government in wake of rising coronavirus cases, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi,
1 min read . 05:51 AM IST Staff Writer

Earlier, print and electronic mediapersons along with some other categories were required to apply for e-passes that allow people to travel during night curfew hours

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in a "partial modification" of its earlier order, on Thursday exempted mediapersons from the need to carry e-passes during night curfew hours, news agency PTI reported.

Print and electronic mediapersons along with some other categories were required to apply for e-passes that allow people to travel during night curfew hours.

Now, the mediapersons will need to carry their identity cards instead of e-passes, said a DDMA order issued by Vijay Dev, chief secretary amd chairperson of executive committee.

In its April 6 order, DDMA had imposed curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the national capital in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

As per a report in PTI, District authorities in Delhi received a total of 1,19,369 applications and only 12,068 were approved. As many as 86,909 applications were rejected.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the ciity's Health Department. The number of active cases rose to 23,181. This is also the first time that over 7,000 cases have been reported in a day this year. The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

