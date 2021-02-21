Night curfew likely in these districts amid Covid-19 resurge in Maharashtra

Night curfew likely in these districts amid Covid-19 resurge in Maharashtra1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
To curb the spread of coronavirus and adhere to social distancing norms, several districts in Maharashtra have announced new restrictions in place
In view of rising Covid-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Yatvmal, Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting today in which the decision regarding the same will be taken, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,281 new Covid-19 cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death toll in the state mounted to 51,753 including the new deaths.
Nagpur
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has imposed a 50% restriction capacity on wedding halls and said that only 20 people will be allowed in funerals.
Mumbai
Residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus will be sealed.
People who will flout coronavirus rules will be prosecuted.
Flyers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will have to remain under seven-day institutional quarantine, which is mandatory.
Those who are supposed to be home quarantine will be stamped so that they can't flout quarantine rules.
The civic body has said that around 300 marshals will be deployed at Mumbai locals to take action against passengers travelling without masks.
The BMC will also inspect halls and wedding venues to check whether coronavirus-related rules are being maintained at these gatherings.
Amravati, Akola
Weekend lockdown in Amravati and Akola.
Yavatmal
A 10-day lockdown has already started from Thursday night.
