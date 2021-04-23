Subscribe
Night curfew relaxed by hour, no weekend lockdown in Chandigarh

Premium
2 min read . 10:35 PM IST PTI

  • Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 8 pm to 5 am
  • Adviser to UT Administrator, Manoj Parida, said, No weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, only night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days

The Chandigarh Administration on Friday gave one-hour relaxation in night curfew timings and said there will be no weekend lockdown in the union territory.

However, it decided to close the Sukhna Lake on weekends.

The Chandigarh administration had imposed a weekend lockdown to tackle coronavirus last Friday.

The night curfew will continue and the timings from Friday will be 9 pm to 5 am daily, the administration said in a statement after a meeting over coronavirus, chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 8 pm to 5 am.

Later in another official statement, Adviser to UT Administrator, Manoj Parida, said,"No weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, only night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days."

Meanwhile, various other decisions were taken by UT Administrator Badnore during the coronavirus review meeting

Giving details, the statement said the Estate Office, Sub-Registrar’s office and the Registering and Licensing Authority office where several cases of infection had surfaced will remain closed for a week till April 30.

Keeping in view the risk of the infection spread, all educational institutions were directed to ensure that only those students should be allowed to stay in hostels where it is “essential and unavoidable".

The heads of institutions must ensure that the hostel inmates are properly tested and verified, it said.

The museums, libraries and spas will continue to remain closed for the time being, as already ordered, the statement said.

The industries will be allowed to operate in night shift, provided necessary COVID protocol is followed on their premises.

The management will be responsible for the violation of the protocol, if any, the statement said.

The police authorities were specifically directed to focus on crowded areas like markets, malls, railway stations and the ISBT.

The Administrator appealed to public representatives, municipal councillors, market associations and Resident Welfare Associations to persuade people to wear masks and get themselves vaccinated against COVID.

He announced that any organiser can request for special vaccination camp in their area by submitting a list of at least 100 beneficiaries to the Principal Secretary, Health.

During the meeting, Badnore expressed concern over increasing number of cases.

He directed Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav and DC Mandip Singh Brar to intensify testing and contact tracing.

He expressed satisfaction that due to commissioning of an oxygen plant, there is no shortage of it in the city.

He directed the Health Department to monitor the availability of life-saving drugs in the city and to ensure that there is no black-marketing of such medicines.

Badnore directed the Inspector General of Prisons to organise a special camp for testing and vaccination of all inmates in the Burial Jail. PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK

