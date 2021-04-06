Subscribe
Home >News >India >Night curfew to be imposed in Chandigarh from tomorrow amid Covid surge. Details here

Night curfew to be imposed in Chandigarh from tomorrow amid Covid surge. Details here

A health worker collects swab samples of a school staffer at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh
1 min read . 07:52 PM IST Staff Writer

  • No gatherings, parties, non-essential activities, etc. will be allowed during the period, stated Chandigarh Administration
  • Restaurants will also be required to shut down by 10 pm

nAs novel coronavirus cases in the country rise, The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to a spokesperson, the night curfew will be implemented after the deputy commissioner issues an order in this regard.

"No gatherings, parties, non-essential activities, etc. will be allowed during the period," stated Chandigarh Administration.

Restaurants will also be required to shut down by 10 pm.

The night curfew will be reviewed when the situation improves, the official release said.

The city is witnessing a surge in the number of infections. On April 4, Chandigarh reported 341 cases, the highest single-day rise this year.

Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed the police authorities to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew and told hospital authorities to ensure all health workers get themselves vaccinated at the earliest

Bandore also said stricter measures like weekend curfew, closure of 'Apni Mandis' and other crowded places will be considered if people doesn't follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

