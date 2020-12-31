Subscribe
Home >News >India >Night curfew to be strictly enforced on Dec 31 in Ahmedabad
Night curfew to be strictly enforced on Dec 31 in Ahmedabad

1 min read . 12:01 AM IST ANI

Seven DCPs, 14 assistant commissioners of police (ACP), 50 police inspectors, 100 police sub inspectors and about 3500 police personnel have been deployed in the city

The night curfew will be strictly enforced on December 31 after 9 pm in Ahmedabad city, according to the official on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken in view of New Year's celebrations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to ANI, Traffic Control Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Harshad Patel of Ahmedabad said, "Night curfew will be strictly enforced on December 31 after 9 pm. Police will conduct surprise checking at various places as well."

Seven DCPs, 14 assistant commissioners of police (ACP), 50 police inspectors, 100 police sub inspectors and about 3500 police personnel have been deployed in the city, he added.

On December 15, Patel informed that over 3.13 lakh people paid 18.41 crores in fine for not wearing face masks in public places in Ahmedabad, Gujarat since the outbreak of COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

