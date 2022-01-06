Night curfew to start in Bihar today: Check what's allowed and what's not1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Bihar: Night curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am and, along with other curbs, shall remain in force till January 21
The sudden increase in Covid-19 cases forced the Nitish Kumar government to order a night curfew and other restrictions in the state. The night curfew will come into effect today.
Bihar night curfew timings
According to a notification issued by the state's home ministry, the curfew hours will be from 10 PM to 5 AM and, along with other curbs, shall remain in force till January 21.
The measures spelt out in the notification were adopted after a high-level meeting of the Covid crisis management group chaired by the Chief Minister in the evening.
Night curfew in Bihar: What's allowed
Night curfew in Bihar: What's not allowed
Bihar has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID cases over the past week during which its active caseload has jumped by more than 20 times.
On Wednesday, the state reported its highest single-day spike in six months when 1,659 people tested positive for Coronavirus causing the active caseload to shoot up to the 3,697 mark. The number of fresh cases is nearly twice as much as a day ago.
