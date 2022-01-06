Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Night curfew to start in Bihar today: Check what's allowed and what's not

Night curfew to start in Bihar today: Check what's allowed and what's not

Bihar night curfew: The state has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID cases over the past week during which its active caseload has jumped by more than 20 times.
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Livemint

Bihar: Night curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am and, along with other curbs, shall remain in force till January 21

The sudden increase in Covid-19 cases forced the Nitish Kumar government to order a night curfew and other restrictions in the state. The night curfew will come into effect today. 

Bihar night curfew timings

According to a notification issued by the state's home ministry, the curfew hours will be from 10 PM to 5 AM and, along with other curbs, shall remain in force till January 21. 

The measures spelt out in the notification were adopted after a high-level meeting of the Covid crisis management group chaired by the Chief Minister in the evening.

Night curfew in Bihar: What's allowed

  • Schools for students of class 9 to 12 can operate with 50 per cent attendance.
  • Attendance in government and private offices has been limited at 50 per cent.
  • Hotels and restaurants to run with 50 per cent capacity.
  • Only 50 people have been permitted at weddings and 20 at funerals.
  • All shops have been directed to close by 8 pm.

Night curfew in Bihar: What's not allowed 

  • All parks, gyms, swimming pools and malls will remain shut.
  • Schools for students of classes up to grade 8 will stay shut as per earlier orders. They can, however, continue with online classes.
  • Physical classes in coaching centres cannot be held.
  • Visitors have been barred from entering the premises of government and private offices.
  • All religious places have been shut.

Bihar has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID cases over the past week during which its active caseload has jumped by more than 20 times.

On Wednesday, the state reported its highest single-day spike in six months when 1,659 people tested positive for Coronavirus causing the active caseload to shoot up to the 3,697 mark. The number of fresh cases is nearly twice as much as a day ago.

