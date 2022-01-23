Night curfew to Sunday lockdown: These states continue Covid curbs

The Kerala government has allowed only essential services on the next two Sundays--January 23 and January 30. The state government has decided to impose Covid-related restrictions at the district level with Disaster Management Authority will divide the districts into three groups, A, B, and C. In the districts that fall under the A category, all social, cultural, religious, political, and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people. No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Movie theaters, swimming pools, and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts. All classes (including tuition centers) -- except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes-- are allowed online only in C category districts.