Night curfew to Sunday lockdown: These states continue Covid curbs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Karnataka government has ended the weekend curfew but the night from 10 pm to 5 am will continue to be in force
The Kerala government has allowed only essential services on the next two Sundays--January 23 and January 30
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With India reporting more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for the past few days, several states and union territories have decided to continue with night curfew rules or Sunday lockdown. As per the union health ministry's data, India's daily positivity rate stands at 17.22% with active caseload surging to 21,13,365. Here's a list of states that have continued the night curfew or lockdown on Sundays:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With India reporting more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for the past few days, several states and union territories have decided to continue with night curfew rules or Sunday lockdown. As per the union health ministry's data, India's daily positivity rate stands at 17.22% with active caseload surging to 21,13,365. Here's a list of states that have continued the night curfew or lockdown on Sundays:
National capital Delhi recently allowed the private offices to function with 50% staff but has yet not lifted weekend curfews and night curfews. Though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for lifting the weekend curfew, the proposal was turned down. Delhi's positivity rate has almost halved in a week with 30.64% on January 15 to 16.36% on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
National capital Delhi recently allowed the private offices to function with 50% staff but has yet not lifted weekend curfews and night curfews. Though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for lifting the weekend curfew, the proposal was turned down. Delhi's positivity rate has almost halved in a week with 30.64% on January 15 to 16.36% on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka
Karnataka
The Karnataka government has ended the weekend curfew but the night from 10 pm to 5 am will continue to be in force. Yesterday the state reported a major decline in Covid cases while the cases dipped sharply to 17,000 in Bengaluru. Karnataka reported 42,470 Covid cases in a day.
The Karnataka government has ended the weekend curfew but the night from 10 pm to 5 am will continue to be in force. Yesterday the state reported a major decline in Covid cases while the cases dipped sharply to 17,000 in Bengaluru. Karnataka reported 42,470 Covid cases in a day.
Kerala
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kerala
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Kerala government has allowed only essential services on the next two Sundays--January 23 and January 30. The state government has decided to impose Covid-related restrictions at the district level with Disaster Management Authority will divide the districts into three groups, A, B, and C. In the districts that fall under the A category, all social, cultural, religious, political, and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people. No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Movie theaters, swimming pools, and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts. All classes (including tuition centers) -- except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes-- are allowed online only in C category districts.
The Kerala government has allowed only essential services on the next two Sundays--January 23 and January 30. The state government has decided to impose Covid-related restrictions at the district level with Disaster Management Authority will divide the districts into three groups, A, B, and C. In the districts that fall under the A category, all social, cultural, religious, political, and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people. No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Movie theaters, swimming pools, and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts. All classes (including tuition centers) -- except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes-- are allowed online only in C category districts.
In light of the surge in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced night curfew for 17 more towns with a high positivity rate and extended the implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29. While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 to January 29.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In light of the surge in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced night curfew for 17 more towns with a high positivity rate and extended the implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29. While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 to January 29.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At present, the night curfew is in force in eight metros namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar, besides Anand and Nadiad cities. However, the night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am will also be imposed in 17 towns with high positivity rates, including Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.
At present, the night curfew is in force in eight metros namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar, besides Anand and Nadiad cities. However, the night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am will also be imposed in 17 towns with high positivity rates, including Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.
Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and buses can operate with 75% seating capacity. Cinema halls, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, libraries, etc. are allowed to operate with 50% of their capacities.
Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and buses can operate with 75% seating capacity. Cinema halls, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, libraries, etc. are allowed to operate with 50% of their capacities.
Bihar
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bihar
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bihar has extended the existing coronavirus restrictions till February 6. The pre-school and classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till February 6 while the educational institutions for Classes 9 to 12 will function with 50% capacity.
Bihar has extended the existing coronavirus restrictions till February 6. The pre-school and classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till February 6 while the educational institutions for Classes 9 to 12 will function with 50% capacity.
Haryana
Haryana
The Haryana government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions in the state till 28 January. However, the state has allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50% capacity while liquor vends can now open till 10 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Haryana government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions in the state till 28 January. However, the state has allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50% capacity while liquor vends can now open till 10 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
The poll-bound state extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 because of the spike in Covid cases.
The poll-bound state extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 because of the spike in Covid cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!