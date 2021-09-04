Night curfew to Sunday lockdown, these states impose fresh Covid-19 curbs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the fear of the Covid-19 third wave looms, several states have started taking strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On the contrary, some state governments have reopened schools and universities but with strict Covid-19 guidelines.

At present, India's daily caseload of Covid-19 has remained above 40,000, of which southern state Kerala accounts for nearly 70% of the cases. Consequently, the state has adopted night curfews and massive testing to control the virus transmission.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government ordered local self-government bodies to strictly implement the quarantine and isolation guidelines and warned of action against those found violating the norms.

Besides, Kerala has continued to impose lockdown on Sundays, and the night curfew would be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am.

Apart from Kerala, the other states that have implemented Covid-19 restrictions:

KARNATAKA

The Karnataka government has mandated 7-day institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala.

Karnataka has also imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 9 pm Friday to 5 am.

In Dakshina Kannada (DK) district in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala.

Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASSAM

The Assam government has exempted all fully vaccinated incoming passengers carrying their Covid vaccination certificate from mandatory testing upon arrival in the state.

However, those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated with a single dose, or symptomatic even after taking both doses of the vaccine, have to go through an RT-PCR test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Assam government has reduced the cost of RT-PCR testing to ₹250 per person from the earlier ₹500 per person.

The state government has imposed a night curfew across all districts from 9 pm to 5 am.

ODISHA

The Odisha government has also announced new Covid-19 guidelines this week. The state has lifted the weekend lockdown, but the night curfew will continue in The cost of RTPCR testing has been, however, reduced to ₹250 per person from the earlier ₹500 per person.

Also, the state has extended the deadline for the closure of shops from the existing 8 pm to 10 pm.

MAHARASHTRA

In Maharashtra, there are no such Covid-19 restrictions for the state's people. However, the state government has directed all international passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR report even if they are fully vaccinated.

