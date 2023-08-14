Night-long protest on Independence Day eve: Manipur, violence against women in focus1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:57 AM IST
Night-long protest will be held on the eve of Independence Day to voice opposition against violence inflicted upon women across India.
Amid the prevailing unrest in Manipur, a night-long protest is scheduled to take place near Kochi on the eve of Independence Day. The demonstration, known as the 'Women India Campaign,' aims to voice opposition against the violence inflicted upon women across the nation. This event seeks to express solidarity with two women who recently suffered rape and public humiliation in Manipur.