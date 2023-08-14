Amid the prevailing unrest in Manipur, a night-long protest is scheduled to take place near Kochi on the eve of Independence Day. The demonstration, known as the 'Women India Campaign,' aims to voice opposition against the violence inflicted upon women across the nation. This event seeks to express solidarity with two women who recently suffered rape and public humiliation in Manipur.

The protest, spearheaded by civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu, is slated to commence on August 14 at 5 PM and extend until 12:30 AM on Independence Day. A considerable assembly of 101 women is expected to partake in this agitation, as stated by Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA, Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Prominent figures from various sectors are set to take part in the protest, underscoring the concern regarding gender-based atrocities. Among the attendees is Left leader K K Shailaja, a distinguished figure in Kerala's political landscape. Her leadership as the former health minister of the state received high appreciation, particularly in the face of the formidable Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Other women legislators, writers and social activists will also join the demonstration, PTI reported.

The event will start with a march, where demonstrators will wear black attire. The participants have organised diverse performances aimed at highlighting the multifaceted spectrum of violence against women. These displays will continue until the early hours of August 15.

The protest will involve the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, a gesture signifying unity and unwavering support for the women who have endured such atrocities. The gathering is set to draw a diverse cross-section of society, encompassing college students, women of all ages, and individuals from various walks of life.

(With PTI inputs)