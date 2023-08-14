Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Night-long protest on Independence Day eve: Manipur, violence against women in focus

Night-long protest on Independence Day eve: Manipur, violence against women in focus

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:57 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Night-long protest will be held on the eve of Independence Day to voice opposition against violence inflicted upon women across India.

Students wearing hijabs in the colours of the Indian national flag pose for a photograph in front of their similarly decorated school building in preparation for the Indian Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 15, in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Amid the prevailing unrest in Manipur, a night-long protest is scheduled to take place near Kochi on the eve of Independence Day. The demonstration, known as the 'Women India Campaign,' aims to voice opposition against the violence inflicted upon women across the nation. This event seeks to express solidarity with two women who recently suffered rape and public humiliation in Manipur.

Amid the prevailing unrest in Manipur, a night-long protest is scheduled to take place near Kochi on the eve of Independence Day. The demonstration, known as the 'Women India Campaign,' aims to voice opposition against the violence inflicted upon women across the nation. This event seeks to express solidarity with two women who recently suffered rape and public humiliation in Manipur.

The protest, spearheaded by civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu, is slated to commence on August 14 at 5 PM and extend until 12:30 AM on Independence Day. A considerable assembly of 101 women is expected to partake in this agitation, as stated by Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA, Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

The protest, spearheaded by civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu, is slated to commence on August 14 at 5 PM and extend until 12:30 AM on Independence Day. A considerable assembly of 101 women is expected to partake in this agitation, as stated by Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA, Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day: Check timing, broadcast details here

Prominent figures from various sectors are set to take part in the protest, underscoring the concern regarding gender-based atrocities. Among the attendees is Left leader K K Shailaja, a distinguished figure in Kerala's political landscape. Her leadership as the former health minister of the state received high appreciation, particularly in the face of the formidable Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day: Check timing, broadcast details here

Prominent figures from various sectors are set to take part in the protest, underscoring the concern regarding gender-based atrocities. Among the attendees is Left leader K K Shailaja, a distinguished figure in Kerala's political landscape. Her leadership as the former health minister of the state received high appreciation, particularly in the face of the formidable Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Other women legislators, writers and social activists will also join the demonstration, PTI reported.

Other women legislators, writers and social activists will also join the demonstration, PTI reported.

Also Read: Independence Day 2023: From farmers, nurses to fishermen; here are 1,800 special guests invited at Red fort

The event will start with a march, where demonstrators will wear black attire. The participants have organised diverse performances aimed at highlighting the multifaceted spectrum of violence against women. These displays will continue until the early hours of August 15.

Also Read: Independence Day 2023: From farmers, nurses to fishermen; here are 1,800 special guests invited at Red fort

The event will start with a march, where demonstrators will wear black attire. The participants have organised diverse performances aimed at highlighting the multifaceted spectrum of violence against women. These displays will continue until the early hours of August 15.

The protest will involve the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, a gesture signifying unity and unwavering support for the women who have endured such atrocities. The gathering is set to draw a diverse cross-section of society, encompassing college students, women of all ages, and individuals from various walks of life.

The protest will involve the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, a gesture signifying unity and unwavering support for the women who have endured such atrocities. The gathering is set to draw a diverse cross-section of society, encompassing college students, women of all ages, and individuals from various walks of life.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 06:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.