Nightmare for Air India flyers: Over 100 passengers stranded in Phuket for 80 hours

Over 100 Air India passengers have been stranded in Phuket since November 16 after their flight was cancelled due to technical issues with the aircraft.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 06:02 PM IST
More than 100 passengers were stranded in Phuket after the cancellation of an Air India flight on November 16.
More than 100 Air India passengers have been stuck in Phuket for over 80 hours since November 16 due to repeated delays caused by technical faults in the aircraft, several passengers posted on X.

The Air India flight, scheduled to take off from Phuket to Delhi at 5:50 pm on November 16, faced initial delays before being cancelled altogether, leaving passengers in limbo. 

Passengers shared their ordeal on social media.

"There are more than 100 passengers stuck in Phuket, Thailand as a result of sheer incompetence of @airindia. There are toddlers and people missing serious appointments. Details- AI 377 scheduled departure on 16 Nov 24. Delayed then cancelled [sic]," posted one user.

Some passengers said they missed their connecting trains and cabs due to flight cancellations.

"This is a really terrible situation. connecting trains, cabs. All lost due to two days flights cancellation. Why individuals to bear personal losses due to faulty aircraft [sic]," posted another.

Later, a few passengers claimed that they boarded a faulty flight after hours of delay but had to deboard, and eventually, the flight was cancelled. They also called out Air India for risking the lives of people due to faulty flights.

"The flight was not fit to fly. How can an airline allow risking 150 plus passengers' life? These are the words from the pilot, Not fit to fly. Ye it took off risking with individuals life. who would have taken responsibility?? [sic]," wrote one of them on X.

Passengers further claimed that Air India did not refund the ticket money or arrange any other means to travel.

“Stuck in Phuket for 2 days - more than 48 hrs. Pls refund my money @airindia so I can make my other travel arrangements,” wrote one user on X.

Some claimed that the airlines had not clearly communicated in three days.

“You are the sickest airlines with the most insensitive management. Been 3 days we’ve been stranded and harassed at Phuket airport by your AI 377 team - and you’ve not made a single effort to communicate with us. What a shame!” one of the passengers posted on X.

“Your decision to take the risk to fly the broken aircraft, ending up in an emergency landing yesterday at Phuket shows how incapable you are of managing a high risk business like an airlines. @airindia management should step down if they have even a little shame,” the post said.

“We too were on this flight and it's a disgrace from @airindia that lives of people mean nothing to them, stranding people in a foreign land, not communicating at all and on top of the that making everyone a party to their technically unfit aircraft and risking lives,” wrote another passenger.

LiveMint reached out to Air India, and the official response is awaited.

Air India has responded to a few posts on X. On one of the posts of passengers, the airline said, “Hi, we understand your disappointment and sincerely apologize for the disruption caused. Various factors can impact our flight schedule. However, your feedback will be shared internally for review. We hope for your kind understanding on the matter.”

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNightmare for Air India flyers: Over 100 passengers stranded in Phuket for 80 hours

