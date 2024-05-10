‘Nightmare for BJP’: Netizens flood social media with memes as SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal
The Supreme Court on Friday granted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, paving the way for his release nearly two months after his arrest by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to now repealed Delhi excise policy.
