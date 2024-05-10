The Supreme Court on Friday granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, paving the way for his release nearly two months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to now repealed Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal could walk out of jail as early as Friday night, but the SC imposed five conditions while granting interim bail to the Delhi CM in the case.

The Supreme Court said that the Delhi Chief Minister cannot visit the Chief Minister's Office or the Delhi Secretariat and will not contact any witness in the case besides others.

Setting him free for 21 days to campaign for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the court said he should surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

A wave of jubilation swept across the INDIA bloc parties as the news spread like wildfire, with his AAP terming it a "triumph of truth".

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Kejriwal's wife Sunita posted in Hindi, "Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone."

The Supreme Court bail order triggered a flood of memes on social media platforms.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Security tightened outside Tihar Jail in Delhi

Here are some of the reactions:

“Nightmare for BJP", posted a user.

"ArvindKejriwal is back 😂🔥

This Lok Sabha elections will now be 10x more interesting" reacted another user

“Democracy is still alive," reacted a third user

While some users criticized the decision.

“Indian judiciary system is only for rich people. The poor man is still struggling in the sun" reacted a user

“Who did it", reacted the fifth user

“Handsome Manish Sisodia congratulating Arvind daruwal for his bail be like" reacted an other user

