NIIF shows interest to redevelop Mumbai’s CSMT railway station

Lohia said that now Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) are also eligible to participate in the process of Request for Qualification (RFQ)—process of pre-qualification and shortlisting of bidders. “Even the funds can also participate. So it is not only firms which can participate…We are also in talks with NIIF. They might also participate. Essentially this is an investment project, and not just a construction project. What we are looking for is investors," Lohia said in a virtual briefing.