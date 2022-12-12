NIIFL to collaborate with Tamil Nadu govt to develop infra opportunities

“NIIFL works closely with the central and State Governments to bring investable opportunities to market. Tamil Nadu has witnessed a manufacturing-led growth over the last few years. The organization has been collaborating with the state government over the course of the last year on a set of interesting project ideas. This MoU formalizes our relationship with the Tamil Nadu government and is in consonance with the broader mandate of NIIFL," said Prasad Gadkari, executive director and chief strategy officer.