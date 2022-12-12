NIIFL to collaborate with Tamil Nadu govt to develop infra opportunities

NIIFL will support TNIDB in identifying potential private sector investment opportunities, including for asset recycling and developing greenfield and brownfield infrastructure projects in sectors such as renewable energy, roads, waste management, water, tourism
New Delhi: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB)to help attract commercial capital into infrastructure opportunities in the state.
“NIIFL will support TNIDB in identifying potential private sector investment opportunities, including for asset recycling and developing greenfield and brownfield infrastructure projects in sectors such as renewable energy, roads, waste management, water, tourism and other related sectors with the objective of catalysing capital into the state," the company said in a press release.
Seven projects are identified across departments which have the potential to attract private investments of approximately Rs. 5,000 to 6,000 crores. Work on these projects has initiated.
NIIFL’s Strategic Initiatives and Policy Advisory (SIPA) team provides high-level strategic advice to Central and State Government entities. “The company through its SIPA team supports the respective departments in project conceptualization and analyzing project attractiveness for private investments and in structuring transactions. NIIFL leverages its experience and expertise in the infrastructure sector as well as its experience of working with private capital to support the Government of Tamil Nadu," the company added.
“NIIFL works closely with the central and State Governments to bring investable opportunities to market. Tamil Nadu has witnessed a manufacturing-led growth over the last few years. The organization has been collaborating with the state government over the course of the last year on a set of interesting project ideas. This MoU formalizes our relationship with the Tamil Nadu government and is in consonance with the broader mandate of NIIFL," said Prasad Gadkari, executive director and chief strategy officer.
NIIFL is also working with various other central and state government ministries on areas such as healthcare, transport, renewables, urban infrastructure and new-age manufacturing to evaluate and structure investment opportunities that can attract private capital and fall within the national and state economic priorities.
