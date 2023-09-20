Nijjar killing: Canada seeks condemnation from US and other allies, met with reluctance1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST
India-Canada News: Canada alleges Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; diplomatic tensions escalate between the two countries.
Weeks before PM Justin Trudeau made explosive accusations against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian officials sought public condemnation from their allies including the United States but were met with reluctance, according to a report published by The Washington Post.