India-Canada News: Canada alleges Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; diplomatic tensions escalate between the two countries.

Weeks before PM Justin Trudeau made explosive accusations against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian officials sought public condemnation from their allies including the United States but were met with reluctance, according to a report published by The Washington Post.

It highlights the diplomatic challenges faced by the Biden administration and its allies as they try to navigate relations with India, a crucial player in the region, the report said as quoted by ANI.

The alleged assassination of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, on June 18, led to behind-the-scenes discussions among senior officials from the Five Eyes countries in the weeks leading up to the September Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

However, no public mention was made before the summit, which was seen as an important event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Washington Post reported.

Trudeau's announcement of "credible allegations" in the parliament caused a significant rupture in bilateral relations with India, resulting in the expulsion of an Indian diplomat in Ottawa, the report stated.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," PM Trudeau said on Monday.

However, New Delhi on Tuesday rejected Canada's allegations of Indian agents being involved in the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force and a designated 'terrorist'.

In retaliation to the Trudeau administration expelling an Indian diplomat, New Delhi ordered a Canadian envoy, believed to be spying for the country in India, within five days, as per ANI reports, citing The Post.

While Trudeau emphasized that Canada was not looking to provoke or escalate the situation, the Indian government rejected its accusation as "absurd and motivated," shifting the focus to Khalistani terrorists and extremists sheltered in Canada, The Washington Post reported.

Nijjar had been designated a terrorist by Indian security agencies in 2020 and was accused of supporting attacks in Punjab, the report noted, adding that India sought his extradition in 2022 and linked him to the killing of a Hindu priest in Punjab that same year.

This diplomatic controversy unfolds as Western nations seek to strengthen their geopolitical and trade partnerships with India while refraining from criticizing Prime Minister Modi's authoritarian policies.

