Nijjar killing: Khalistani terrorist met Canada Intel officials days before death; India hints ISI's role: Report
Indian terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Canada, is alleged to have been killed by Pakistan's ISI to strain India-Canada ties.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on 18 June this year. Months after his death, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar, 45. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.