Nijjar killing row: 'Canada has seen a lot of organized crime', says Jaishankar
27 Sep 2023
Indian External Affairs Minister accuses Canadian government of not taking action against terrorists and extremists in Canada.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday accused PM Justin Trudeau's government of not taking any action against terrorists, and extremists living in Canada. In a veiled attack amid a row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, the minister said that it was ‘politically inconvenient'.