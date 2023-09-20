comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 09:39:02
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,394.85 -1.69%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.55 0.84%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,579.25 -3.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.35 0.87%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.2 1.07%
Business News/ News / India/  Nijjar killing row: 'Come with clean facts', Canadian Oppn leader Poilievre's big advice to PM Trudeau
Back

Nijjar killing row: 'Come with clean facts', Canadian Oppn leader Poilievre's big advice to PM Trudeau

 1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:55 AM IST Livemint

Canadian opposition leader calls on PM Trudeau to provide evidence regarding allegations against India in Khalistani terrorist case.

Canada's Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 19, 2023. (Reuters)Premium
Canada's Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 19, 2023. (Reuters)

India-Canada News: Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday took a jibe at PM Justin Trudeau over his allegations against India for its alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He suggested Trudeau come out clean with all facts for making judgments. 

Addressing a media briefing, Poilievre said, "I think the prime minister needs to come clean with all the facts. We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments on that.

"The prime minister hasn't provided any facts. He provided a statement. And I will just emphasize that he didn't tell me anymore in private than he told Canadians in public. So we want to see more information," Poilievre said as quoted by ANI. 

Poilievre further stated that the allegations could be found untrue or uncredible if more information is not provided. “We need to have the evidence that drew that allowed the prime minister to come to the conclusions he made yesterday."

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news

Trudeau has expelled a top Indian diplomat as he accused the Indian government agents of killing Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

However, India has rejected allegations by Canada. “We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a tit-for-tat move, India also instructed a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the nation in five days. It was customary for India to reciprocate the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat with a reciprocal move.

India called upon Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay to convey its decision to expel the "senior Canadian diplomat". This action was taken in direct response to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official in connection with the demise of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 08:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App