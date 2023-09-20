India-Canada News: Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday took a jibe at PM Justin Trudeau over his allegations against India for its alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar . He suggested Trudeau come out clean with all facts for making judgments.

Addressing a media briefing, Poilievre said, "I think the prime minister needs to come clean with all the facts. We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments on that.

"The prime minister hasn't provided any facts. He provided a statement. And I will just emphasize that he didn't tell me anymore in private than he told Canadians in public. So we want to see more information," Poilievre said as quoted by ANI.

Poilievre further stated that the allegations could be found untrue or uncredible if more information is not provided. “We need to have the evidence that drew that allowed the prime minister to come to the conclusions he made yesterday."

Trudeau has expelled a top Indian diplomat as he accused the Indian government agents of killing Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

However, India has rejected allegations by Canada. “We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a tit-for-tat move, India also instructed a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the nation in five days. It was customary for India to reciprocate the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat with a reciprocal move.

India called upon Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay to convey its decision to expel the "senior Canadian diplomat". This action was taken in direct response to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official in connection with the demise of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With ANI inputs)