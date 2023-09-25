Nijjar killing row: ‘Create Khalistan within Canada’, BJP's Bhagwan Goyal slams PM Justin Trudeau1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:35 AM IST
BJP leader asks Canadian PM to create a new Khalistan if he supports 'anti-India Khalistanis'. Hindu groups protest.
India-Canada news: BJP leader Bhagwan Goyal on Sunday slammed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, asking him to break up a part of the North American country to form a new Khalistan if he supported the ‘anti-India Khalistanis’.
