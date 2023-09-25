India-Canada news: BJP leader Bhagwan Goyal on Sunday slammed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, asking him to break up a part of the North American country to form a new Khalistan if he supported the ‘anti-India Khalistanis’.

"If Canada's PM loves Khalistanis, then why doesn't he break up a part of Canada and create a new Khalistan country? We will be the first to give him recognition," said Jai Bhagwan Goyal as quoted by ANI.

The United Hindu Front on Sunday also held a protest against PM Trydeay at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where they expressed their disapproval against his alleged support and protection of anti-India Khalistanis.

According to them, there are many similar incidents including farmers' protests when Canada had gone against India to support Khalistanis, and interfered in the internal affairs of India, ANI reported.

"During the G20, India's flag flew high across the world, so Trudeau feels sad over India's G20 success. This is not the first time Canada has interfered in our internal affairs, even before this there were farmer protests," said Jai Bhagwan Goyal.

"India has often handed over the list of terrorists to Canada, but instead of taking action against them and handing them over to India, Canada has always been supporting those terrorists, they are openly threatening Hindus in Canada, asking them to leave Canada. But the government there is sitting idle," he said.

The BJP leader further stated that a memorandum outlining their demands was submitted to Canadian PM Trudeau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and EAM S Jaishankar, as per ANI reports.

“Today we are also going to the Canadian Embassy to submit a memorandum, along with this we will also send a letter through the mail to the Canadian PM regarding our protest, along with this we have informed the Prime Minister of our country, Home Minister and Foreign Minister," he added.

This came amid worsening bilateral ties between the two nations after New Delhi expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the Nijjar killing case.

In 2020, India had designated Hardeep Singh Nijjar as a terrorist.

(With ANI inputs)

