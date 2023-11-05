Nijjar Killing row: ‘Justin Trudeau's remarks damaged probe’, Indian envoy reiterates New Delhi's stand on Canada
Indian envoy rejects Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegation of the involvement of 'agents of the Indian government' in the killing of Nijjar.
Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma reiterated New Delhi's stand on the diplomatic standoff with Canada, urging Ottawa to release evidence backing up its allegation regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
