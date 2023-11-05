Indian envoy rejects Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegation of the involvement of 'agents of the Indian government' in the killing of Nijjar.

Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma reiterated New Delhi's stand on the diplomatic standoff with Canada, urging Ottawa to release evidence backing up its allegation regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Indian envoy made the remarks in an interview with the Canadian platform, The Globe and Mail on Friday. This came after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Nijjar in June.

However, India had rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move over Canada's decision.

He stressed that India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its allies about India's alleged involvement in the Nijjar killing, ANI reported.

"The continuing Canadian police probe into the killing had been "damaged" by PM Trudeau's public statements. There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation," Verma said.

"Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," The Globe and Mail quoted him as saying.

He outrightly denied India's role in the Nijjar killing, saying that any conversations between diplomats are "protected and can't be used as evidence" in court or publicly released.

“You are talking about illegal wiretaps and talking about evidence. Conversations between two diplomats are secure by all international law. Show me how you captured these conversations. Show me that someone did not mimic the voice," he said as quoted by ANI.

The Indian envoy also noted that New Delhi has made 26 requests to Ottawa over the past five or six years to extradite people from Canada to India.

“We are still waiting for action. I feel that is hate speech and an incitement to violence. I am concerned about my safety and security. I am concerned about the safety and security of my consul generals. God forbid if something happens," he said.

Last month, Canada pulled 41 diplomats from India, after New Delhi had conveyed its concerns over parity in diplomatic strength. Ottawa also halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates.

A new poll conducted by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail suggests most Canadians want Canada to make public the evidence that led Trudeau to accuse India of being behind the killing of Nijjar.

It found seven in 10 respondents agreed or somewhat agreed that Ottawa should unveil whatever proof it has. Two in 10 either disagreed or somewhat disagreed.

(With ANI inputs)

