Nijjar killing row: 'Not part of Five Eyes', Jaishankar refuses to comment on reports of intelligence shared
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday refused to comment on the reports sharing of intelligence between Five Eyes countries on Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. “I am not part of The Five Eyes", the minister said during the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations' in New York.