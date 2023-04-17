Nike, Adidas shoes maker Pou Chen to invest nearly $281 million in India1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:38 PM IST
The investment by branded sports footwear Pou Chen will create about 20,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu over a span of 12 years
A subsidiary of the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear Pou Chen will invest 23.02 billion rupees ($280.86 million) to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, the Indian state government said on Monday.
