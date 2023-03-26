Nikhat Zareen claims 2nd Women's World Boxing Championship gold1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom
Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen has successfully defended her title after beating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final bout of the 50kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.
