Nikhat Zareen claims 2nd Women's World Boxing Championship gold

Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen has successfully defended her title after beating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final bout of the 50kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen has successfully defended her title after beating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final bout of the 50kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.

Nikhat won by a unanimous 5-0 verdict to help India clinch its gold medal at the ongoing Championships. Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

Nikhat won by a unanimous 5-0 verdict to help India clinch its gold medal at the ongoing Championships. Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

Nikhat defeated a Vietnam player to claim her second world championships gold medal. Nikhat overpowered her opponent throughout the bout and did not provide any chance for Nguyen Thi Tam to regain her balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nikhat defeated a Vietnam player to claim her second world championships gold medal. Nikhat overpowered her opponent throughout the bout and did not provide any chance for Nguyen Thi Tam to regain her balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Saturday, scripting history, the young Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas was crowned as World Champion for the first time after registering a sensational victory in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

Earlier on Saturday, scripting history, the young Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas was crowned as World Champion for the first time after registering a sensational victory in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Later in the evening, India will have a chance to add another medal to their tally with ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain set to take on Australia's Caitlin Parker.

Later in the evening, India will have a chance to add another medal to their tally with ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain set to take on Australia's Caitlin Parker. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.