Nikhat Zareen won’t have to spend prize money to buy Mercedes, here's why1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Nikhat Zareen earlier had plans to use her prize money to buy a Mercedes car.
Mahindra and Mahindra has rewarded Nikhat Zareen with a brand new Thar SUV after she won the world boxing championship in Delhi on March 26. This was her second world championship title, and she won the fight against Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0. Zareen also received $100,000 as prize money for her victory.
